Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $431.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $447.55.

NYSE:COO opened at $391.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.95. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $327.44 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

