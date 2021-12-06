Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Citigroup

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $453.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.55.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $391.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day moving average of $411.95. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $327.44 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

