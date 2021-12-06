Cook Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00055624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.26 or 0.08435750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.17 or 1.00045069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00077482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 614,325,397 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

