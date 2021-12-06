Convergence (CONV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.74 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $27.74 million and $1.51 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Convergence alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039479 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00217502 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,426,426,466 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.