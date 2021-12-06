Contrasting Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94% Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53%

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.73, suggesting that its share price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marathon Digital and Cars.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 980.17 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -77.11 Cars.com $547.50 million 2.05 -$817.12 million $0.29 55.97

Marathon Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marathon Digital and Cars.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.29%. Cars.com has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Cars.com.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Cars.com on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

