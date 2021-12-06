CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches One Day Volume of $402,937.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and $402,937.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00092800 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

