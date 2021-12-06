Comparing Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) & Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A -1,337.05% Oncternal Therapeutics -482.85% -24.69% -23.39%

0.0% of Q BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Q BioMed and Oncternal Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 458.82%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q BioMed and Oncternal Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed $30,000.00 421.84 -$13.49 million N/A N/A Oncternal Therapeutics $3.38 million 39.78 -$17.23 million ($0.56) -4.86

Q BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oncternal Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Q BioMed has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics beats Q BioMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

