Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 6,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,637,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BVN. TheStreet cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.