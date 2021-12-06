Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Truist lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CYH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,550. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

