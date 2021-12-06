Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,371,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,033,000 after purchasing an additional 137,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after purchasing an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Community Bank System by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBU opened at $71.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.64.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.