Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $85.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $81.91 on Friday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

