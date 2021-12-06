Comerica Bank Sells 3,896 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of EZCORP worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EZCORP by 32.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $7.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

