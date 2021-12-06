Comerica Bank Sells 161 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $129.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $133.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

