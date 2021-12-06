Comerica Bank Makes New $267,000 Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VRT opened at $25.51 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 2.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

