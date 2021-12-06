Comerica Bank Has $325,000 Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,508 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $228,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

