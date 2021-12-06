Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Titan International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWI opened at $6.96 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $434.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

