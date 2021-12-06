Comerica Bank Acquires 236 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Laredo Petroleum worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

