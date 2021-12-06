Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Declares Dividend of $0.84

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a payout ratio of 466.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.23 on Monday. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

