Colony Family Offices LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after buying an additional 1,324,354 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 617,146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,349,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 719,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 118,086 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,445,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110,082 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.