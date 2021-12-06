Colony Family Offices LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Colony Family Offices LLC trimmed its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Curis accounts for approximately 0.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRIS. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

CRIS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 29,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $431.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.83. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

