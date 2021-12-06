Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 165.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $76.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

