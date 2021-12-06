Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund makes up about 3.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $15,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,763,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of RNP opened at $26.60 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

