Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.89.
Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
