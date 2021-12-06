Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Short Interest Update

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.89.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,493,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 55,760 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 39.8% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,912,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 50.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.