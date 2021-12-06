CloakCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1,553.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $1,553.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000695 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013009 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,730,508 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

