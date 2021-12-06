Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Clene has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. Equities research analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clene by 37.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

