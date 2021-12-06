Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 18,500 Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) by 3,083.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Proterra were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,400,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Proterra Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proterra Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

