Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.10

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 3366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on YOU. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

