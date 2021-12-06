Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,414 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of AngioDynamics worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $25.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

