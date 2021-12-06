Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,374 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth $605,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2.7% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,026,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth $3,000,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Shares of DGNU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.