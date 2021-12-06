Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1,180.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of CZA stock opened at $91.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $96.29.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

