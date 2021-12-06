Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 9,068 Shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Equity Distribution Acquisition worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQD opened at $9.84 on Monday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

