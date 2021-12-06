CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Bradesco Corretora

Research analysts at Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CINT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. CI&T has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.