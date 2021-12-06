Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

