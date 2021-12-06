Cipher (CPR) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $113,725.78 and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00344863 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $776.96 or 0.01577500 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.