Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $115.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average is $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $78.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

