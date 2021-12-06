CIBC Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$143.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$149.00 to C$143.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.94.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$128.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$183.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$128.29. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$102.74 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.30, for a total value of C$672,182.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$741,775.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.