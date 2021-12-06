Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Shares Down 8%

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN)’s share price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. 806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 313,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

About Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

