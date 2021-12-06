Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 129.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 3,428.6% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC opened at $48.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

