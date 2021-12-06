Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 122,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,464,533 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $5.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

