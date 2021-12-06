Chia Network Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last week, Chia Network has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $106.88 or 0.00218349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $263.44 million and approximately $25.17 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.64 or 0.08536458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.94 or 1.00464552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00077001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,464,747 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars.

