Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.81. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

