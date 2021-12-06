Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 550 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $24,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,863.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,790.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,627.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.71.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

