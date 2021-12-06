Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $31,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at $1,592.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,783.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,714.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

