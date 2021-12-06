Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $35.66 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,440 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Progressive worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

