Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Biogen worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Biogen by 10,230.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $223.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

