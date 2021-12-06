Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $29,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of A stock opened at $149.33 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

