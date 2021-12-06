Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $197.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.