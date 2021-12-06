Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock worth $41,365,177 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

