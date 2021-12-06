Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 60 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 65.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $642,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International stock opened at $203.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

