Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 217 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $258.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.53. The company has a market cap of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

